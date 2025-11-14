OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: The key differences buyers should know before upgrading

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: OnePlus has finally launched its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, successor to the OnePlus 13, in India. The latest devices come equipped with Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset, large battery and gaming-focused features, which sets it in direct competition with the iPhone 17. OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Price, display, specifications and features compared.(HT)

Both brands aim to target the same segment, but they follow different approaches in design, software, and hardware. With buyers now comparing performance, charging speeds and camera systems more closely than ever, the two devices stand as important choices for those planning an upgrade. So, let’s compare these two flagship devices based on their specifications and features to help you make an informed decision.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Price in India

The OnePlus 15 starts at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The higher model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 75,999 in India. It comes in three colour options: Infinite Black, Sand Storm and Ultra Violet.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB version costs Rs. 1,02,900 in India. It comes in five colour options: Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage and White.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Display and Software

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The device also carries IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Additionally, It runs Android 16 with OxygenOS 16.

In comparison, the iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It supports ProMotion technology with an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and includes Ceramic Shield 2 protection. The phone has an IP68 rating and it runs on iOS 26.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Processor and Battery

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 is the first device in India which is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor built on a 3nm process. It has an octa-core structure with speeds reaching 4.608GHz, according to the company. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 Bionic chip. Both devices offer storage options up to 512GB.

On the one hand, the OnePlus 15 houses a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. In contrast, Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of the iPhone 17 but claims up to 30 hours of video playback. Additionally, the device supports MagSafe, Qi and Qi2 wireless charging and fast charging with a 40W or higher adapter.

OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Camera Setup and Other Features

The OnePlus 15 features three rear cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with up to 7x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide sensor with a 116-degree field of view. For selfies and video calling, it features a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera on the front.

In comparison, the iPhone 17 sports a dual 48MP rear camera (primary and ultrawide). On the front, it has an 18MP centre stage camera for selfies and vlogging.

Both devices support 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.0. OnePlus brings AI features through Plus Mind and Google’s Gemini AI, while the iPhone 17 comes with its Intelligence suite.