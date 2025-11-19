Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11 to come with fully 3D-printed titanium cases - All details

Apple has taken a major step in its manufacturing strategy by adopting fully 3D-printed titanium cases for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11. The company says this move supports its long-term environmental roadmap and reduces the amount of raw material needed for production. Both new models now rely on 100 percent recycled aerospace-grade titanium powder for their external shells, which will mark a full shift from earlier forging methods. Apple is changing how it builds its latest watches by shifting to 3D-printed titanium cases. (Apple)

Apple Watch 3D-Printed Titanium Cases

Apple has replaced the earlier practice of shaping cases from large titanium blocks with an additive production method. The new process builds each watch case layer by layer, and every unit goes through more than 900 printed layers before entering the finishing stage. According to the company, this approach cuts raw titanium use by nearly half when compared to its previous techniques.

Apple engineers explain that the transition follows several years of internal testing. They evaluated alloy mixes, powder behaviour, oxygen balance and print speeds before arriving at a design that could run reliably. The printers use six lasers that operate without pause, which creates structures that need only cleaning, trimming and inspection before final assembly.

Environmental and Material Impact

Apple estimates that the new method will save more than 400 metric tons of raw titanium in 2025. The titanium used in production appears in powder form at a thickness of 50 microns. Lasers fuse the material with precise control, which Apple says keeps the required durability for daily wear. The shift is part of the company’s plan to reach carbon neutrality across its business and supply chain by 2030.

Furthermore, the company adds that the new printing method gives engineers the freedom to design internal features that forging could not accommodate. One example is a revised internal texture in the cellular models, which helps improve bonding between titanium structures and plastic components that assist antenna performance.

Apple has also shared that the same recycled titanium powder is now used in the USB-C port design of the new iPhone Air. This suggests that more Apple products may adopt 3D-printed titanium parts in future releases.