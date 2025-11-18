YouTube Music adds a faster way to find songs: Here’s how it works

Many YouTube Music users often spend time scrolling through long playlists just to reach a specific track. A new feature now aims to change that. YouTube Music has started testing a playlist search tool that allows listeners to locate songs within their playlists in seconds. A new YouTube Music tool may change how quickly you find songs hiding inside long playlists.(Pexels)

The feature, called “Find in playlist,” appears inside the playlist options menu and lets users type the name of a track instead of browsing manually. The rollout, however, remains limited and is accessible only to a small group of users.

YouTube’s Find in Playlist: Compatible Devices

The search tool first surfaced on the YouTube Music app for iPhones, specifically version 8.45.3. Some early users noticed the option in the overflow menu located on playlist pages, placed just below the “Shuffle play” button. Members of the TOI tech team also checked the feature but confirmed that it does not appear on the Android app for now.

Even among iPhone users, availability differs because Google is running A/B testing. This means only a select group can see or use the option, even with the latest version installed. There is no confirmed date for a wider rollout or for Android support.

How to Use the Playlist Search Tool

If your device has access to the feature, you can use it by following these steps:

Open any playlist in the YouTube Music app

Tap the three-dot menu at the top of the playlist page

Choose “Find in playlist”

Enter the song name in the search bar

Pick the track from the results to start playback

This process enables listeners to bypass lengthy scrolling sessions and access the track they want to hear immediately.

Points to note before using the feature

The tool is not yet visible to all users, and updating the app does not guarantee access. Since Google is releasing the feature in phases, many iPhone users may not see it until their account becomes part of the test group. Android users currently do not have access.

YouTube Music has also limited the search function to regular playlists. Radio playlists saved in the library still require manual scrolling. As with other gradual feature rollouts, the company may expand support to more playlist formats and platforms over time.