For KGMU’s golden girl, Dr Deepti Sharma, it’s just the beginning

Many consider a single gold medal the highlight of their academic career, but for Dr Deepti Sharma, that was merely the beginning. The young medical graduate from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) recently achieved a milestone, bagging 19 medals—including the prestigious University Honors Gold Medal, the Hewett Gold Medal, and the Chancellor’s Medal. Dr Deepti Sharma

This triple-crown feat makes her only the seventh student in the university’s illustrious history to sweep all three awards. “It’s an incredibly rewarding moment. It makes every hour of hard work feel like it has finally paid off,” she tells HT City.

As the daughter of a retired Air Force officer from Muzaffarpur, Uttar Pradesh, she views this success as a family triumph. “More than the medals themselves, seeing my parents so happy is what makes me truly emotional,” she shares.

Recalling her medical preparations days,she says, “I appeared for my intermediate exams and NEET in 2021 simultaneously that too during the pandemic. Clearing NEET in my first attempt and securing a seat at KGMU was a dream come true. I’ll never forget how my parents celebrated; it was the first big step toward a dream we all shared.”

As an intern, she has shifted her focus from textbooks to patient care, emphasizing that these accolades are merely a preamble to her career. “All these awards and certificates are just a testament that this is only the beginning. As an intern, I meet patients daily, and I see the glimmer of hope in their eyes when they look at their doctors. That hope is everything. My goal is to live up to that expectation—to ensure I can provide the healing and care they trust me to deliver.”

For those looking to emulate her, Deepti offers a refreshingly grounded philosophy: consistency over chaos. “Whatever you study, study it with full focus. Revision is the key! Tension should only be about sticking to your study schedule—nothing more. Avoid the extra stress because everything falls into place if your mind is calm and at peace.”

As she looks ahead, Deepti is weighing her options with a steady heart. Whether she pursues her master’s degree, opens her own clinic, or continues to serve in a government hospital, one thing is certain: Dr. Deepti Sharma is a healer who is just getting started.