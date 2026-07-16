CM Mann says Punjab's journey to become No. 1 will continue with people's support
In a public meeting, CM Mann declares that Punjab is on a journey to become the top-performing state in India, focusing on governance, education, and more.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said his government was working to make Punjab the country's top-performing state with the support of its people, asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had fulfilled its promises through initiatives in education, healthcare, power and social welfare.
Addressing a public meeting in Mukerian, Mann said his politics was aimed at improving the lives of people rather than securing political power. He alleged that while his government was focused on expanding public welfare, the Congress was engaged in a struggle for power and had indicated that it would discontinue welfare schemes if voted to office.
Mann appealed to people to support the AAP on the basis of its governance record, claiming that a stronger mandate would prevent "opportunistic" parties from reversing welfare initiatives. He also targeted the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleging that its previous governments had failed to work in the interests of Punjab and accusing its leadership of misleading people through false promises.
Focus on welfare schemes
Highlighting his government's initiatives, Mann said over 68,000 youths had received government jobs without corruption, 90% of households were receiving free electricity, and toll plazas closed by the government were saving around ₹70 lakh daily. He said canal water usage for irrigation had increased from 22% to over 88% since the AAP government assumed office, while recharge points created in canals and rivers had improved groundwater levels in several areas.
The Chief Minister said Punjab had secured the top position in primary and middle school education, according to NITI Aayog data, after investments in school infrastructure, smart classrooms and teacher training. He also highlighted the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, under which health cards providing cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh are being issued to all 65 lakh families in the state. According to him, more than 30 lakh beneficiaries have received health cards and treatment worth nearly ₹650 crore has been provided under the scheme.
Referring to the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, Mann said more than 32 lakh women had begun receiving monthly financial assistance from July 1. He added that women who could not register during the first phase would receive three months' benefits together after registration in August.
The Chief Minister also reiterated that those responsible for incidents of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib would face legal action and said such cases would be pursued strictly in accordance with the law.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More