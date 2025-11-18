College students can now claim Microsoft 365 Personal full access for free for one year: Here’s how

Many students begin each semester searching for tools that help them manage tasks, submit assignments on time, and collaborate with classmates. Microsoft has stepped in with a new offer that gives college students free access to Microsoft 365 Personal for one full year. This means no more monthly payments and access to a wide range of productivity features. Microsoft has launched a limited-time offer giving college students a free year of Microsoft 365 Personal.(Pexels)

What Microsoft Offering

Microsoft is offering this plan to students who can verify their enrollment with a valid college or university email address. The sign-up page does not mention any regional restrictions, and the process seems simple enough. When tested with a student email, Microsoft displayed a confirmation message stating that the offer was being processed. The company sends the final confirmation within 24 hours, so activation is not immediate. Students must wait for the access link before using the premium tools.

What Students Will Receive

This offer goes beyond the free web-only apps that are already available. Eligible students will receive the full Microsoft 365 Personal plan, which includes premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, SharePoint, and more. The package also includes AI support through Copilot. Students gain access to features such as the Copilot sidebar within supported apps, Vision, Deep Research, Podcasts, and media generation tools for images and videos.

The subscription also adds 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. This storage can support class assignments, notes, research documents, presentations, and media files. Outlook is part of the package as well, which offers a central place to manage academic communication.

Availability Notes

Although the sign-up page does not immediately restrict users based on region, some AI features inside Microsoft 365 may only be available to students in the U.S, the U.K. and Canada. Microsoft has not issued a detailed list of supported locations, so availability may vary.

How Students Can Redeem the Free Plan

Microsoft has kept the sign-up process simple. Students who want to claim the offer can follow these steps:

Open any browser and visit the Microsoft Copilot for Students page.

Scroll to the section titled “Study smarter with Copilot and Microsoft 365” and select the Redeem free offer button.

Sign in with an existing Microsoft account or create a new one.

After signing in, Microsoft will enrol the user into the Microsoft 365 Personal plan.

A confirmation email will arrive within 24 hours with instructions to activate the plan.

Follow the email steps to complete activation and start using all available tools.

Students should also check their spam folders to ensure they don’t miss the email. Once activated, they can start using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, and Copilot tools without paying anything for an entire year.