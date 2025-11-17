Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs Phone 3a: Design, display, camera and price compared

Nothing is preparing to introduce the Phone (3a) Lite in India on November 27. With the model already available in global markets, the India launch is expected to follow a similar hardware and software setup. The most significant changes are likely to be in terms of price and market positioning. Nothing’s most affordable phone retains the style but cuts the cost.(HT)

The Lite version aims to reach buyers who want a Nothing-branded device at a lower price point. While the company has not announced the official cost, early signals point to a price below Rs. 20,000. This would place it below the Nothing Phone (3a), which debuted in India at Rs. 22,999. Let’s take a closer look at this detailed specs and features comparison to make a smarter decision.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs Phone 3a: Design and Display

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite carries the brand’s semi-transparent design, though it adopts a simpler approach than the Phone (3a). It keeps the clean rear panel but reduces the number of glyph lights and switches to a vertical dual-camera layout. The Phone (3a), in contrast, features a horizontal camera module and a more layered back panel.

Both phones feature the same 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. For added protection, both models feature Panda Glass to protect the screens and support HDR10+. Users can expect the same viewing experience on either device.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs Phone 3a: Cameras

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite offers a 50MP Samsung main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a third sensor that Nothing has not disclosed yet. On the front, it sports a 16MP camera that supports 1080p video recording.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) boasts two 50MP rear sensors, one standard and one telephoto, as well as an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it features a 32MP camera. Both devices support 4K video capture via the rear setup, though the Phone (3a) offers more flexibility with its telephoto option.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs Phone 3a: Performance and Software

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset built on the 4nm, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which supports smoother multitasking and improved graphics output, along with options that go up to 12GB RAM.

Both smartphones run on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, and carry a commitment of three major software updates.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs Phone 3a: Battery and Charging

The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, Phone (3a), and CMF Phone 2 Pro all house a 5,000mAh battery. But charging speeds differ: the Lite model supports 33W, while the Phone (3a) supports 50W. As with other Nothing devices, buyers will need to purchase a charger separately.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite vs Phone 3a: Price in India

Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. This positions it as a more affordable option than the Nothing Phone (3a), which launched at Rs. 22,999.