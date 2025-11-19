iPhone users may soon get a multi-account option in WhatsApp - All details

WhatsApp is gearing up to bring a new option for iPhone users that could change how they manage personal and work conversations on the same device. The platform has begun testing native multi-account support through its latest TestFlight beta for iOS, which gives early testers the ability to switch between two accounts without external tools or additional apps. WhatsApp is testing a new feature on iPhones that lets users add and switch between multiple accounts easily.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to WABetaInfo reports, some beta users now see an “Account List” inside WhatsApp’s settings. Depending on the rollout, the option may also show up next to the QR code icon, allowing faster access. This new section lets users add a second account directly within the app, which will cut the need for methods such as using WhatsApp Business or linking a separate companion device.

How the New Setup Works

Testers can currently add up to two accounts, and the onboarding process supports multiple entry points. Users can register a fresh number, link an existing WhatsApp account used on another phone, or scan a QR code to add a companion account. After setup, the new account syncs chat history and settings with the primary device.

Each profile keeps its own preferences, including chat backups, notification choices, and privacy controls. This separation ensures that actions on one account do not affect the other. WhatsApp also tags incoming alerts with the relevant account name to avoid mix-ups while switching between profiles.

When to Expect Full Rollout

The feature is still in public beta, and WhatsApp has not shared any specific date for a wider release. Early indications suggest that the capability could reach all iPhone users in the coming weeks, depending on testing feedback and final refinements. For now, only TestFlight users can try the feature, but the presence of the option in real-world testing signals that a broader rollout is on the way.

This update comes alongside WhatsApp's preparations for introducing usernames, which suggests that the platform may expand its identification methods to include options other than phone numbers in the future. Multi-account support aligns with that direction and could offer more flexibility to users who manage different identities on the app.