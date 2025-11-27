Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G mobile to debut in India today: Expected features, price and more

Nothing is set to expand its budget-friendly smartphone lineup with the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India today. The launch, scheduled for November 27, places the device as an entry option for buyers who want the brand’s transparent design approach at a lower cost. The launch aims to attract users who want a unique design, clean software and consistent everyday performance without moving into the premium price bracket. Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G mobile is set to launch in India today. (Nothing)

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G is expected to offer a trimmed-down hardware package compared to its higher-priced models. However, the device is likely to retain the core elements that define Nothing’s identity, including its monochrome user interface and a simplified version of the Glyph lighting feature. These elements have helped the brand build a distinct presence in India’s competitive smartphone market, especially at a time when mid-range 5G devices continue to see strong demand.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Price in India (Expected)

Early reports and market leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite may launch at under Rs. 25,000. This price range places it directly against models from Vivo, Realme, Poco and Samsung, all of which compete in the same 5G category. Nothing’s pricing strategy seems to focus on offering its design identity and clean software environment at a more competitive level. The company will announce the final price and sale details during today’s launch event.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to multiple leaks, the Nothong Phone 3a Lite could feature a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports also suggest that the screen may support peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, though this has not been confirmed.

Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which has appeared in certification records. Nothing may pair this processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. The device may also support virtual RAM expansion and a microSD card slot. Final performance levels will depend on Nothing’s tuning at launch.

For photography, Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, with a 16MP front camera for selfies. It is also likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and support for reverse wired charging. Charging speeds may change once Nothing confirms the specifications.

Furthermore, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to continue the transparent design language but may shift to a simpler layout with a single Glyph LED strip. It could come in two colour options: Black and White.

Lastly, the device is likely to launch with Android 15 and Nothing OS 3.5 out of the box. Users may get updated widgets, new customisation tools and AI-based features. Connectivity options listed in regulatory filings include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and an IP54 rating.