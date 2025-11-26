Google eyes PC market again with AI-centric ‘Aluminium OS’ - All details

Google is preparing to find new ways in its software strategy as it explores how Android could work on traditional computers. The company has spent years expanding Android beyond smartphones, watches and tablets, with the operating system now running on TVs, cars and mixed-reality headsets. But the PC segment has remained out of reach. A recent development suggests that Google may now be ready to change that approach. Google is reportedly developing Aluminium OS, an Android-based operating system designed to run on traditional PCs.

A New OS for Desktops?

A report by Android Authority points to a new job listing that hints at Google’s plan to build an Android-based operating system for desktops. The listing, posted on LinkedIn, seeks a “Senior Product Manager, Android, Laptop and Tablets” for a platform called “Aluminium OS.” Google describes this platform as an Android-driven system built around AI.

Also read: iPhone 17e tipped to get flagship-level front camera with major other upgrades

Google has previously attempted to enter the PC space with ChromeOS. While the platform found users in education and budget-focused categories, it did not replace Windows or macOS on traditional PCs. In September, during the Snapdragon Summit, Google announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to design a unified platform that brings mobile and desktop computing closer. The discovery of Aluminium OS now appears to align with that announcement.

AI at the Core

According to the report, Aluminium OS may integrate deeply with Google’s Gemini tools. Many high-end Android devices already use Gemini for on-device AI functions. If Google brings similar capabilities to a desktop environment, it could expand Android’s AI performance by removing smartphone limitations related to battery and memory.

Also read: Forgot your iPhone passcode? Here’s how to unlock it safely without losing data

The job listing reveals more about the company’s intentions. It states that the role involves defining the roadmap and shaping a portfolio that includes ChromeOS and Aluminium OS devices across formats such as laptops, detachables, tablets and compact boxes. Product tiers mentioned include Chromebook, Chromebook Plus and multiple Aluminium OS categories ranging from entry-level to premium.

Also read: You might be using Gemini 3 the wrong way: Here’s what you should change to get better responses

This suggests that Google may not restrict Aluminium OS to low-cost devices. Instead, the company might target higher-end PCs as well, offering a broader range of hardware options. The mention of ChromeOS alongside Aluminium OS also suggests that both systems will run in parallel for some time. Over the long term, Google may look for ways to merge them or allow them to share components.

If Google moves ahead with Aluminium OS, Android could gain a new role in the PC ecosystem. This development would pave the way for devices that offer a blend of mobile features and desktop-level performance, which would represent a significant shift in Google’s platform strategy.