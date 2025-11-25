iPhone 17e tipped to get flagship-level front camera with major other upgrades

Apple is set to expand one of its recent camera upgrades to more devices, with reports suggesting that the upcoming iPhone 17e may include the new 18MP Centre Stage front camera. The feature debuted across this year’s iPhone 17 lineup, which replaces the long-used 12MP TrueDepth camera. Apple may bring its latest front camera upgrade to the iPhone 17e.(HT)

Centre Stage Camera Coming to More Models

Centre Stage first launched on the 2021 iPad Pro to keep users in frame during video calls by tracking movement. On the latest iPhones, the camera also switches between portrait and landscape orientation and uses a wider 20mm lens instead of the previous 23mm one. Apple introduced the upgrade across all iPhone 17 models rather than limiting it to the premium versions.

According to tech analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), he now claims that Apple plans to bring the same 18MP front camera to the iPhone 17e next year. This is unexpected because the 'e' series is designed to offer fewer features in order to keep prices low. The current iPhone 16e launched at Rs. 51,999 with one rear camera and without MagSafe or Dynamic Island.

iPhone 17e: Key Features (Expected)

Skipping the new front camera would align with the cost-saving approach, but Pu suggests Apple views the Centre Stage upgrade as a standard feature moving forward. If true, it signals that the company aims to keep consistency across the lineup for front-facing video performance.

In addition to the camera update, rumours suggest that the iPhone 17e will feature the A19 chip, Dynamic Island and a redesigned look. These updates may help reduce the gap between the “e” model and higher-end iPhones, though features like a 120Hz ProMotion display or additional rear cameras are not expected.

iPhone 17e: Launch Timeline (Expected)

Pu’s report also notes that Apple could schedule the iPhone 17e release for “mid-1Q26,” which points to a February launch. The timeline would mirror the iPhone 16e, which arrived on February 28.

The iPhone 16e struggled to find a clear place in the lineup due to its price. It cost more than typical budget devices yet remained close enough to the standard iPhone 16 that many buyers opted to spend a little more. Apple may address this issue by aligning the release of the next “e” model with the regular iPhone to create a more coordinated launch strategy.

If the 2026 model includes both Centre Stage and Dynamic Island, Apple may offer a stronger case for the iPhone 17e. However, the iPhone 17 itself will likely see price reductions by then, which could influence early demand for the lower-priced variant.