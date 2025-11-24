Xiaomi 17 Ultra key specs and India launch timeline tipped online: Check expected specs and features

Xiaomi recently unveiled its Xiaomi 17 series in China, including the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. All three models are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which marks the company’s latest entry in flagship smartphones. Industry sources suggest that the Xiaomi 17 could launch in India in the coming months, potentially accompanied by the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Pro variants, which feature secondary displays around the rear camera module, may remain exclusive to the Chinese market. Xiaomi 17 series is set to launch in India soon.(Xiaomi)

According to tipster Yogesh Brar’s (@heyitsyogesh) recent post on X, he claims that Xiaomi is currently testing the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in India. According to the leak, both models could launch in the country by March 2026. The Ultra variant has not been officially announced, but multiple leaks have outlined its possible specifications.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch 2K OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. For photography, the device is expected to include a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and next-generation LOFIC technology to improve clarity and reduce glare. It may also feature a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide lens, a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens, and a 200MP Samsung HPE periscope telephoto sensor with 4×4 RMSC technology for sharper zoom. Xiaomi’s custom full-lens optical system could enhance focusing performance, while the front camera is expected to house a 50MP OmniVision OV50M sensor.

The tipster noted that the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max may not be launched outside China. The company previously introduced these models alongside the standard Xiaomi 17 in September. Xiaomi has also confirmed that HyperOS 3, its Android 16-based operating system, will roll out in India soon. It is likely to debut on the Xiaomi 17 series devices.