Planning a trip? Google Maps rolls out four new tools that could save you time and money

Google Maps is introducing four new tools designed to support users during trips, daily travel, and the upcoming holiday season. The updates include Gemini integration, an improved EV charger locator, a refreshed Explorer tab, and new review options for local businesses. Some features are available globally, while others will roll out in select regions over the coming days. Google Maps is bringing new tools to help users plan trips, find places, and navigate more easily.(Pexels)

Gemini Integration for Local Insights

Maps now uses Gemini to help users research restaurants, hotels, venues, and other locations. The tool offers “know before you go” guidance based on online reviews and available information. Users can view suggestions on parking, menu items, and other relevant details. Tapping on a tip reveals more context. This feature is currently launching for Android and iOS users in the United States.

Updated Explorer Tab for Quick Activity Ideas

The Explorer tab now highlights places and activities nearby. Users can swipe up to view trending spots, popular restaurants, and local attractions. The tab will also display curated lists from platforms such as Lonely Planet, OpenTable, and Viator, along with lists created by local creators. This update is rolling out globally for Android and iOS this month.

Enhanced EV Charger Information

The EV charging tool, first added in 2022, is receiving a new capability. When users search for “EV chargers,” Maps will now estimate how many chargers may be available when they reach the location. The system relies on AI to combine real-time data and historical usage patterns, similar to how Maps predicts foot traffic at restaurants. This feature will begin rolling out next week for Android Auto and vehicles with Google built-in, with a global release expected.

New Holiday Review Options for Local Businesses

Google is adding themed review profiles for users who want to share feedback during the holiday period. Reviewers can select a temporary profile picture and name, including holiday-related titles such as “Eager Elf.” While the display name changes, reviews remain linked to the user’s Google account. Google states that its AI systems will continue monitoring reviews to limit suspicious or fraudulent activity. This update is launching globally across Android, iOS, and desktop devices this month.

These four additions aim to make Maps more useful for planning, navigation, and discovering places during the busy holiday period.