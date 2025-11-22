Play Xbox games directly on your LG TV: Here’s what you need to start playing

A new update from LG is changing how users access games on their Smart TVs in India. The company has started rolling out Xbox cloud gaming support on select models, which allows users to play games directly through the TV without setting up a physical console. The feature arrives via a newly introduced Gaming Portal on webOS, which now includes the Xbox app as part of its cloud-gaming options. LG has released Xbox Cloud Games support for its select TVs in India. (Xbox)

A New Way to Access Games

With this update, LG Smart TVs shift game processing away from the living room and into remote servers. The TV handles navigation and inputs, while all game performance tasks run in the cloud. This lets users launch games through the Gaming Portal, much like they would open any other app.

Inside the portal, users can browse a wide collection of cloud-based titles. The library varies depending on the gaming service they log into, and it includes subscription titles as well as free-to-play games. For Xbox cloud gaming, users must have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, a compatible controller, and a steady internet connection. Once signed in, they can start streaming games instantly, eliminating the need for physical discs or console hardware.

What You Need to Get Started

To begin using Xbox Cloud Gaming on LG Smart TVs, users need three essentials:

An LG Smart TV running a supported webOS version

An Xbox Game Pass subscription

A compatible wireless controller

After opening the Xbox app, players simply log in and launch games the same way they would on an Xbox console. The only difference is that gameplay is streamed over the internet instead of running locally.

Supported Models and Update Schedule

LG plans to enable the feature on Smart TV models released from 2021 to 2025. The rollout is taking place in phases and will reach out to users via regular software updates. Availability may vary by model because factors such as refresh rate and response time affect how well cloud gaming performs on different screens.

The addition of Xbox cloud gaming gives viewers an option to try console-level gaming without buying a physical Xbox. It also signals a shift toward cloud-based entertainment, where games run on remote servers instead of home devices. However, the overall experience relies heavily on internet strength, which makes a strong connection just as important as the TV’s display features for smooth gameplay.