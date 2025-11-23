Vivo and iQOO are set to introduce two new flagship smartphones in India, with the Vivo X300 scheduled for December 2 and the iQOO 15 arriving earlier on November 26. Both brands are preparing to target buyers who want long battery life, improved camera systems and updated software. While the Vivo X300 is expected to focus on compact design and camera output, the iQOO 15 appears to aim at users who want stronger performance and a larger display for gaming and video needs. If you’re waiting for these smartphones and are confused between them, then let’s take a look at how they compare based on leaks and rumours. Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Design, display, performance, camera and price compared

Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Display

The Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1216 x 2640 resolution and around 460 ppi. Industry reports suggest that the screen will support an adaptive refresh rate, which allows it to adjust motion based on the content and manage power use more efficiently.

In contrast, the iQOO 15 may feature a 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1440 x 3168 resolution and roughly 508 ppi. The device is tipped to support a fixed 120 Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Performance and Software

The Vivo X300 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, which is expected to handle everyday tasks, apps and moderate gaming workloads.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 15 is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which should support higher performance levels and smoother handling of heavy apps and long gaming sessions.

Both models are expected to ship with Android 16 and OriginOS 6. RAM and storage options could range from 12 GB + 256 GB to 16 GB + 1 TB.

Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Battery and Charging

The Vivo X300 is expected to house a 6040 mAh battery with 90 W wired and 40 W wireless charging support.

In comparison, the iQOO 15 is expected to house a larger 7000 mAh battery with 100 W wired and 40 W wireless charging support. The device is also said to carry IP68 and IP69 protection ratings, while the X300 series is expected to offer only IP68.

Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Camera

The Vivo X300 is tipped to include a triple rear camera setup with a 200 MP main camera, a 50 MP periscope lens and an ultrawide lens. On the front, it may offer a 50 MP selfie camera.

In contrast, the iQOO 15 is expected to carry a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, a periscope lens and an ultrawide camera. It is also likely to carry a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Vivo X300 vs iQOO 15: Price in India

The Vivo X300 will launch in India on December 2 with an expected starting price of around Rs. 75,999.

Meanwhile, the iQOO 15 will debut earlier on November 26 with an expected price between Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 70,000, which gives buyers a performance-led option at a lower starting price.