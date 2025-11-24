iPhone's side button may get a new role with iOS 26.2 update: Here’s what’s changing

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 26.2, and new reports suggest that the expected release window along with a feature that could change how iPhone users interact with voice assistants. The update is set to introduce an option that has never appeared in earlier versions of iOS, which will let users in select regions choose a voice assistant other than Siri. Apple is planning an update to iOS 26.2 that will allow iPhone users to choose voice assistants other than Siri.(HT Photo)

iOS 26.2 Release Timeline

Apple typically releases the '.2' update for iOS in mid-December. Early reports had suggested 15 or 16 December as likely release dates. A recent report by MacRumors suggests that the release could arrive earlier, which indicates a window between December 9 and December 16. Apple has not confirmed any exact date, but the rollout is still expected within that period.

New Voice Assistant Option

In the latest update, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted a key change Apple is preparing for iPhone users in Japan. Currently used to launch Siri, the side button will allow users to select a third-party voice assistant. This marks the first time Apple has opened the iPhone’s hardware button to alternatives.

According to Gurman, the iOS 26.2 beta includes a developer framework that lets third-party assistants respond through the side button. Apple introduced the extended side button with the iPhone X in 2017, and Siri has remained its default function since then. Regulatory pressure in Japan has prompted Apple to expand this function, at least in that region for now.

Gurman also expects this flexibility to reach the European Union in the future, even though it will not be part of iOS 26.2 at launch. In the U.S., users can continue accessing options like ChatGPT or Gemini through the Action Button on supported iPhone models.

Other Notable Additions in iOS 26.2

iOS 26.2 will bring more changes for users in Japan, including the option to install alternative app marketplaces and select a preferred search engine.

In addition to regional updates, Apple is incorporating new tools throughout the system. For example, Reminders will include the ability to set an alarm when a task is due. Further adjustments to the Liquid Glass visual effect will include updated menu animations, a lock screen slider and a refined Tinted feature. Apple will also extend the Liquid Glass effect to the Measure app. The full list of additions will be confirmed once Apple releases iOS 26.2.