iPhone 17e, budget iPad, and affordable MacBook may launch in 2026, says analyst

Apple may not introduce new devices in 2025, but a new report suggests that the company is preparing to expand its product line in early 2026. GFHK Securities analyst Jeff Pu says Apple is working on lower-cost versions of the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, with the iPhone 17e expected to lead the rollout in the first quarter of that year. Apple may shift its product strategy as reports suggest new low-cost iPhone, iPad, and MacBook plans.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 17e

According to Pu, Apple plans to keep the design of the next iPhone “e” model unchanged from the previous version. The company will instead focus on performance updates, including the A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and an 18MP front camera. The device may continue to feature the 48MP main sensor and the same notch layout seen on current models. Pu also says Apple will retain the C1 modem rather than move to the newer C1X 5G modem that arrived with the iPhone Air.

Low-Cost iPad and MacBook in Development

Pu adds that Apple is also preparing lower-cost iPad and MacBook models, though he does not detail specifications or timelines. Separate industry reports suggest Apple could upgrade the entry-level iPad with the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, which may make it the final model in the lineup to support Apple Intelligence features. For the low-cost MacBook, early signs indicate Apple may use an iPhone chip to build a new laptop, but design and hardware plans remain unclear. It is not known whether Apple will reuse a layout similar to the older M1 MacBook Air or introduce a new structure for this machine.

Future iPhone Models

The analyst also revises expectations for Apple’s wider roadmap. He now believes the company will introduce the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18, and iPhone 18e in early 2027. All three may adopt a new C2 modem for 5G networks. Pu also says Apple may reduce the size of the Dynamic Island on the next Pro models. As for the long-discussed foldable iPhone, he says the device may use Touch ID instead of Face ID when it eventually arrives.