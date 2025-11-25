OnePlus 15R 5G mobile along with Pad Go 2 confirmed to launch in India on this date…

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 15R in India on December 17 2025. The device, positioned as the value-oriented model in the OnePlus 15 series, will arrive in Indian stores shortly after its global release. Alongside the smartphone, OnePlus will also introduce the Pad Go 2 tablet, a successor to the original Pad Go released in 2023. The company will also unveil a new stylus accessory designed for note-taking and basic creative work. Let’s take a closer look at what OnePlus may have in store for you. The OnePlus 15R 5G mobile will officially launch in India on December 17.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15R: Price in India (Expected)

OnePlus has not disclosed official pricing for the OnePlus 15R. However, the R series typically targets the upper-mid-range market. Early estimates suggest that the starting price in India could be around Rs. 44,999. This would represent a slight increase over the OnePlus 13R, which shows upgraded hardware and design improvements. The OnePlus 15R will be offered in two colour options, Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze.

OnePlus 15R: Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

The OnePlus 15R is expected to have a flat metal frame and a camera module positioned at a 45-degree angle on the top-left corner. It is also likely to include a 165Hz OLED display and an optical fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 15R is expected to house a large 7,800mAh battery with fast-charging support. As for the optics, the device is likely to include a triple-camera setup, although full details remain unconfirmed. OnePlus has also suggested that the 15R will meet multiple durability standards, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, which will offer protection against water, dust, and high-pressure conditions.

OnePlus Pad Go 2

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will debut in India on December 17. It aims to target users who want a simple and practical device for study, work, or entertainment. The tablet will be available in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift colour options, with the Shadow Black variant supporting 5G connectivity.

Alongside the tablet, OnePlus will also launch the Pad Go 2 Stylo, a new stylus designed for writing, drawing, and quick note-taking. The company will reveal full specifications and pricing for both the tablet and stylus during the launch event.