Genshin Impact could be setting up its biggest map rollout since 2024

Players of Genshin Impact may soon have new areas to explore, as fresh leaks hint at major updates planned for Nod-Krai. A new report from a well-known community source suggests that the open-world roadmap for the coming year may be more active than what players saw in most of 2025. A new leak hints that Genshin Impact may soon expand its maps again.

The game’s recent update cycle has offered limited new environments. Only three versions in 2025 added new zones, a noticeable shift from previous years that delivered frequent expansions. As exploration remains one of the game’s core pillars, the reduced map updates have been a steady discussion point across forums and channels.

Despite fewer additions, players responded well to the zones introduced in Natlan and Nod-Krai. Locations such as Ochkanatlan gained strong attention for their design and layout. However, Version 6.1 and Version 6.2 will not expand the map, which means players will need to wait until January 14, 2026, for the next confirmed area in Nod-Krai.

Possible Map Expansions in Version 6.4 and 6.5

According to the leak, Version 6.4 may open access to Dornman Port, while Version 6.5 could introduce Hyperborea as its own region, similar to how Enkanomiya functioned in earlier updates. If correct, this would create a run of three updates with new areas, since Version 6.3 is already set to debut Piramida and Lake Amsvartnir.

The leak also points to a zone called the Space of Asmoday, though no specific version has been linked to it. Since Asmoday remains the missing member of the Four Shades, players expect this location to appear near the end of Nod-Krai’s storyline.

Hints From Liben and Mondstadt Connections

Liben’s upcoming cameo offers another clue. His datamined lines in Version 6.2 refer to Dornman Port, raising expectations for a return to Mondstadt. The region has not received a major expansion since Dragonspine in Version 1.2, and many players see this as an opportunity to revisit the area. This also aligns with expected character debuts for Varka, Alice, and Nicole in 2026.

Version 6.2 also introduced the Hexerei Rite, a feature that gives Mondstadt characters new team benefits. With more Mondstadt figures entering the story, Nod-Krai may be moving toward a stronger link with the game’s first region.