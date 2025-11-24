Forgot your iPhone passcode? Here’s how to unlock it safely without losing data

Many iPhone users learn it the hard way: one moment of confusion or a few wrong taps can lock the device and block access completely. Whether the passcode slipped your mind or someone else entered the wrong combination too many times, the result is the same: the phone locks itself, and Face ID cannot help once the device restarts. Apple allows you to use your previous passcode within 72 hours of changing it, but only if you meet that specific condition. Outside of that window, users must rely on recovery tools to recover access. Find out how to unlock your iPhone using recovery mode after too many failed attempts.(Pexels)

Why Recovery Mode Becomes Necessary

Recovery mode offers a way back into the device, but it comes with a major consequence. Once you activate it, the device wipes all its data. This makes a recent backup essential. Users who regularly store their information in iCloud, on a computer, or on an external drive can restore everything after unlocking the phone. Those without a backup risk losing messages, photos, files, and settings.

Before beginning the process, confirm that you have a secure backup available. If you have never faced a lockout before, use this reminder to ensure your data stays backed up at all times.

How to Enter Recovery Mode

The first approach is to connect the iPhone to a computer. Use a USB cable and then open the appropriate software: the Apple Devices app on Windows, Finder on a Mac running macOS Catalina or later, or iTunes on macOS Mojave or earlier. After connecting, use the button combination specific to your iPhone model to bring up the Recovery Mode screen.

For iPhone 8 and later, including iPhone SE (2nd gen and newer): press and release volume up, then press and release volume down, then hold the side button.

For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: hold the top or side button and volume down button at the same time.

For iPhone 6s, iPhone SE (1st gen), and earlier models: hold the Home button and top or side button together.

Users on iOS 17 or newer have an on-device option. After several failed passcode attempts, the phone displays the “iPhone Unavailable” screen. Select “Forgot Passcode?”, choose “Start iPhone Reset”, sign out with your Apple account password, erase the device, and then restore it from your backup.

How to Update or Restore via a Computer

Once the device enters recovery mode, Finder, iTunes, or Apple Devices will show a prompt indicating a problem. You can select Update to reinstall iOS without erasing your data. If the update exceeds 15 minutes or fails, you must restart the process. After that, choose Restore, which erases the data and reinstalls the system. Once the iPhone returns to factory settings, you can set it up again and recover information from your backup.

Why Your Passcode Still Matters

It is essential to have a secure and memorable passcode to keep your device safe. Store it safely on another device or in a password-protected folder to avoid future inconvenience. If you forget it, you might get locked out and lose data if you don't have a backup.