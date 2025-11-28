PlayStation India Cup 2025 finale: Finalists revealed, dates confirmed, details here

The PlayStation India Cup 2025 is reaching its climax, with the final eight players set to compete at Delhi Comic Con next week. After weeks of online qualifiers and double elimination rounds, India’s top EA Sports FC players on PS5 have earned their spots on the national stage. The PlayStation India Cup 2025 is set for its finale as India’s top EA FC players compete.(AFP)

PlayStation India Cup 2025 Finale: Finals Location and Schedule

This year marks the fourth edition of the PlayStation India Cup, organised in partnership with NODWIN Gaming. The finals will take place at the NODWIN Gaming Arena in NSIC Grounds, New Delhi, on December 6 and 7. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend, as the competition has become a key attraction at Delhi Comic Con.

Players across India participated in daily online qualifiers throughout October and November. The online phase, conducted in a best-of-two, home-and-away format, culminated in double elimination playoffs that determined the final eight contenders.

The Final Eight

The players who advanced to the LAN stage are Charanjot Singh, Afnan Khan, Karman Tikka, Chaitanya Singh, Amaanuddin Warsi, Saransh Jain, Aditya Chadha, and Jahaan Khan. Each of these competitors demonstrated consistent performance during the qualifiers and will now battle for the national title. All finalists will also receive official PlayStation gear, including the DualSense Edge controller.

Competition Format and Prize

The LAN finale will follow the same double elimination format as the online rounds, which gives players the chance to recover from a loss. Over two days, the matches will determine the PlayStation India Cup 2025 Champion, who will claim the Rs. 4,00,000 prize pool.

What Fans Can Expect

Fans attending Delhi Comic Con can experience live match broadcasts, creator sessions, and hands-on PlayStation zones. The event provides an opportunity for the EA FC community to gather offline, witness intense matches, and celebrate the competitive gaming scene.