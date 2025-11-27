PS Plus December games lineup out: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White and more

PlayStation has confirmed the final PS Plus monthly line-up for December 2025, offering members five titles instead of the usual three. All subscribers across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium tiers will be able to access the new games from December 2 to January 5. PS Plus ends the year with five new titles, including Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, and Neon White.

The December list includes Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White, The Outlast Trials, and Synduality Echo of Ada. Meanwhile, November’s games, Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, remain available until December 1 for users who want to add them to their library.

Here is a closer look at the December titles.

Lego Horizon Adventures

PS Plus adds Lego Horizon Adventures for PS5 users. The game retells the story of Horizon Zero Dawn through a Lego-style format with linear missions instead of an open world. It also supports two-player co-op and offers a simplified version of Aloy’s early journey.

Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 joins the lineup for PS5 players. The FPS title features multiple waves of hostile creatures that players must defeat solo or in six-player co-op. Users can select specialists, customise gear, and unlock skills as they progress through different combat zones.

The Outlast Trials

PS4 and PS5 members will get access to The Outlast Trials. The title acts as a prequel to the earlier Outlast games and can be played solo or in four-player co-op. Players take part in experiments inside a controlled facility, navigating threats, completing objectives, and avoiding traps to move forward.

Neon White

Neon White arrives for both PS4 and PS5. The game mixes first-person shooting with platforming as players take on fast-paced missions. You play as White, an assassin tasked with eliminating demons in Heaven. A card-based system, known as Soul Cards, allows players to use weapons or trigger movement abilities by discarding them.

Synduality Echo of Ada

PS Plus also brings Synduality Echo of Ada to PS5. The extraction shooter takes place in the year 2222, after toxic rain forces humans underground. Players act as Drifters exploring the surface to collect AO Crystals while facing environmental hazards and hostile enemies. The game first launched in January 2025.