5 Default MacBook settings that could slow you down: Here’s how to disable them

Many new MacBook users start their journey expecting smooth performance, long battery life, and simple controls. Apple delivers most of that through its hardware and M-series processors. Yet several default macOS settings often create friction, especially for users switching from Windows or coming from older Mac models. These settings are not faults - they are simply the way macOS works out of the box. But you can adjust them quickly to make the device work the way you prefer. Your new MacBook feels different for a reason, and these overlooked settings might be why.(Bloomberg)

Below are five settings that often disrupt the first-time MacBook experience and how you can fix them.

1. Change the Scrolling Direction

macOS enables Natural Scrolling by default. When you swipe up, the page moves up, mirroring gesture behaviour on iPhones and iPads. Windows users expect the opposite, so this can interrupt familiar habits.

You can change it by going to System Settings > Trackpad > Scroll & Zoom and unchecking Natural scrolling. This restores the traditional scroll direction.

Also read: Redmi 15C 5G mobile launching in India next week: Price, features and availability

2. Enable Tap to Click

MacBook trackpads register a click only when you press down firmly. Tapping lightly does nothing until you enable Tap to Click. For work that involves repeated clicking, this default slows down navigation.

Turn it on by opening System Settings > Trackpad, then selecting Tap to click under the Point & Click tab. Both tap and Force Click continue to work after enabling this option.

Also read: PS Plus December games lineup out: Lego Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, Neon White and more

3. Clean Up the Dock

The Dock comes filled with apps you may not use, and shows suggested or recent items. This takes up space and makes navigation slower.

Open System Settings > Desktop & Dock and uncheck Show suggested and recent apps in Dock.

You can drag unwanted icons out to remove them and switch the window-minimising style from Genie effect to Scale effect for faster animation.

4. Reveal Essential Finder Details

Finder hides the file path, status bar, and file extensions by default. This makes file management less clear.

Enable these options by opening Finder and selecting View > Show Path Bar and View > Show Status Bar.

Then go to Finder > Settings > Advanced and turn on Show all filename extensions. This helps you identify file types quickly.

Also read: iPhone 17 price in India may increase by up to ₹7000 - All details

5. Turn Off Click-to-Reveal Desktop

Clicking the wallpaper pushes all open windows aside to reveal the desktop. Many users trigger this by accident.

To disable it, go to System Settings > Desktop & Dock and set Click wallpaper to reveal desktop to Only in Stage Manager or turn it off completely.

These simple adjustments can make a new MacBook feel more familiar and improve your daily workflow.