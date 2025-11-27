iPhone 17 price in India may increase by up to 7000 - All details

Apple may raise the price of the iPhone 17 in India as supply issues and strong demand continue to affect availability. The smartphone arrived in the country in September with upgrades over the previous model, including higher base storage. The starting price increased by about Rs. 3,000 compared to the iPhone 16, and a new report suggests that another price revision may be on the way. Apple may raise iPhone 17 prices in India due to strong demand and limited stock availability.(HT)

Possible Price Increase for All Variants

The iPhone 17 currently starts at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB variant is listed at Rs. 1,02,900. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that Apple may revise the prices of both storage options by up to Rs. 7,000. If this happens, the updated prices could reach Rs. 89,900 for the 256GB version and Rs. 1,09,900 for the 512GB model. These figures match the launch prices of the iPhone 16 models with the same storage configurations.

According to the report, Apple may offer bank discounts to offset part of the increased cost for buyers. The expected price adjustment is linked to low stocks of the iPhone 17 and strong demand during the ongoing sales cycle.

Also read: Realme GT 8 Pro vs OnePlus 15: Which flagship smartphone pushes the limits this year?

Component Shortages Could Add Pressure

It is not yet clear whether rising component costs also influence the possible revision. Memory chips, including DRAM used in smartphones and PCs, are in short supply worldwide. This shortage has pushed memory prices up by 20–50 percent, with Samsung reportedly raising its chip rates by up to 60 percent. These higher component costs have already affected pricing across the smartphone industry.

Also read: OpenAI brings all-in-one voice chat to ChatGPT with real-time maps and live transcripts

Recent flagship launches in India also reflect this trend. The OnePlus 15 debuted at Rs. 72,999, compared to Rs. 69,999 for the OnePlus 13. The gap is wider for the latest iQOO model. The iQOO 15 entered the market at Rs. 72,999, while the iQOO 13 had launched at Rs. 54,999 for its base variant.