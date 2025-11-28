Redmi 15C 5G mobile launching in India next week: Price, features and availability

Redmi has confirmed that it will launch its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 15C, in India next week. The upcoming model has been circulating in international markets for some time, and the company will now bring it to the Indian market as the successor to the Redmi 14C 5G, which arrived earlier this year. Although Redmi has not shared complete specifications, price, or configuration details, recent leaks and the company’s promotional timeline offer a clear picture of what to expect. The Redmi 15C 5G mobile is launching in India on December 3.(Redmi)

Redmi 15C 5G Mobile: India Launch Date

Redmi announced the launch date through a post on X, stating that the Redmi 15C 5G will debut on December 3 in India. The teaser confirms a dual rear camera setup placed inside a rectangular module, which continues the design approach seen in earlier C-series models. Alongside the launch date, the brand has also posted a schedule on Amazon, outlining when it will reveal different information about the device.

According to this timeline, Redmi will showcase the phone’s design on November 28. Details about its battery will follow on November 29, while information about the display will be released on November 30. The company will then showcase the device’s multitasking performance on December 1. On December 2, it will offer information about the phone’s “core memories,” a reference that likely points to RAM and storage options.

Redmi 15C 5G Mobile: Specifications and Price in India (Expected)

Since the Redmi 15C is already available in select global markets, its expected features for India can be estimated. The handset may feature a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to include an 8MP front camera placed inside a notch and may include a 50MP primary rear camera with a secondary sensor.

Under the hood, the Redmi 15C could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is likely to house a 6,000mAh battery, a capacity seen in several newer Redmi devices.

In terms of pricing, early leaks suggest that Redmi may price the phone below Rs. 15,000 in India, which places it among the brand’s affordable 5G offerings.