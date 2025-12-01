What free airport Wi-Fi doesn’t show you: Dangers and simple habits to stay safe

Travellers often look for a quick internet connection as soon as they reach the airport, but the convenience of free airport Wi-Fi comes with risks that many users overlook. A recent survey by Kinetic Business shows that more than half of respondents do not trust public Wi-Fi, and the concern is not without reason. Many global hotspots remain unencrypted, and travellers continue to use them for tasks that expose personal data. Many travellers use airport Wi-Fi without knowing the security risks that can expose their personal information.(Pexles)

Airport Wi-Fi networks create an easy entry point for cyberattacks. Hackers often rely on weak network defences and the high number of unaware users. The most common threats involve fake networks, data interception, or silent malware downloads.

Evil Twin Hotspots

One common attack at airports involves a cloned hotspot. Hackers set up an access point that copies the name of the airport’s official Wi-Fi. A traveller may see a familiar network label and connect without checking its source. These fake hotspots usually broadcast a stronger signal to attract users.

Once connected, the attacker can monitor activity, capture login details, or redirect the victim to pages designed to collect information. Since setting up a fake hotspot requires only basic equipment, this threat continues to spread across busy travel hubs.

Using a VPN and disabling the auto-connect option are simple steps to reduce this risk. Relying on a personal mobile hotspot adds another layer of safety.

Man-in-the-Middle Risks

Another threat at airports involves attackers placing themselves between the user and the network. They quietly intercept the data passing through the connection. Public Wi-Fi often lacks strong encryption, making this tactic easier to execute.

Techniques such as spoofing allow hackers to trick a device into believing their system is the real gateway. This enables them to observe emails, login attempts, and other sensitive activity.

Travellers can protect themselves by using HTTPS websites, enabling VPNs, and avoiding sensitive work or banking tasks on public networks.

Malware and Session Hijacking

Open hotspots also allow attackers to push malicious files into devices. These files may install automatically if the connection uses unsecured pages. Updated antivirus tools and caution with unknown links help reduce the risk.

Attackers can also steal session tokens that keep a user logged into websites. With these tokens, they can access accounts without knowing the actual passwords. Using websites with secure session controls, enabling multi-factor authentication, and visiting only HTTPS pages can help prevent hijacking attempts.