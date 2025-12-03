Google now allows users in India to virtually try any outfit: Here’s how you can do it

Google has rolled out its Virtual Apparel Try On tool in India, giving online shoppers a smarter and more personal way to check how clothes will look on them before making a purchase. The feature arrives just in time for the busy festive and wedding shopping season, when choosing the right outfit online can feel more confusing than convenient. With online shopping growing rapidly in India, Google aims to bring the familiar comfort of a fitting room into a digital format.

A fitting room that works with just your photo

The new tool allows users to virtually try billions of apparel items on themselves simply by uploading a picture. Tops, dresses, jackets, jeans, skirts and even shoes can now be previewed directly on your body shape, helping eliminate the common guesswork that comes with online shopping.

Google says the feature is powered by its custom AI model for fashion. The model understands how clothes behave on real bodies. It analyses fabric textures, how materials stretch or fold, and how outfits drape across different body sizes. This lets shoppers see a realistic preview of how an item would look in real life, not just on a standard model.

How to use Virtual Try On

Shoppers will begin seeing a “try it on” icon across eligible apparel listings on Google. Tapping it lets you upload a photo, after which the system instantly generates the outfit on your image. You can try multiple items, switch colours, compare looks and even share the results with friends for opinions.

Why it matters for online shoppers

The appeal of the feature goes beyond convenience. Online returns for apparel remain high because shoppers often struggle to predict fit, drape and style based on flat images. A personal try on preview could reduce failed purchases and give buyers more confidence, especially for premium or occasion wear.

For brands and retailers, the feature may also boost conversions as customers get a better sense of what they are buying.

Bringing the trial room to your screen

The Virtual Apparel Try On tool blends fashion and AI to create a more intuitive, personalised and engaging shopping experience. Shoppers can try it starting today across supported listings on Google.