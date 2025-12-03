Google plans major Gemini app update with focus on UX, macOS app coming next

Google is working on a new version of the Gemini app that aims to change how users navigate and interact with the platform. The development was confirmed by a Google executive, who said the ongoing project is being built under the internal label “UX 2.0.” The company plans to address long-standing issues flagged by users and redesign the overall experience. The executive also confirmed that a macOS version of the Gemini app is in development, marking Google’s first step toward releasing an AI-focused desktop application. However, no launch timeline has been shared for either update. Google is preparing major upgrades for the Gemini app, including a full redesign and a new macOS version.(REUTERS)

Redesign Work Underway

The Gemini app has drawn consistent feedback from users who say the interface feels difficult to use. Many highlight problems such as cluttered sections, difficulty locating key settings and tools, and a layout that can be hard to navigate. These comments have grown more frequent as users compare Gemini with competing platforms.

Also read: Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses now available in India: Check price and availability

Google appears to be aware of these concerns. Logan Kilpatrick, Group Product Manager at Google DeepMind, responded to one such user on X and said that the company is investing heavily in a new user experience overhaul. He said the UX 2.0 project aims to improve how people complete tasks, move through menus, and understand the app’s structure.

Kilpatrick clarified that the project is not limited to a visual change. He pointed out that UI improvements deal with how buttons, menus and icons appear, while UX focuses on the full journey a user goes through while using a product. The company’s current effort, he noted, intends to reshape this journey rather than make small design adjustments.

Also read: Circle to Search gets new scam detection as Google rolls out new Android features

macOS Version Confirmed

In a separate exchange on X, Kilpatrick confirmed that Josh Woodward, a Vice President at Google, and his team are working on a macOS release of the Gemini app. When launched, the app will be accessible directly from Apple desktops and laptops, removing the need to open a browser to use the platform. The move also suggests that Google may add features designed for desktop workflows, although no details were shared.

Also read: Vivo X300, X300 Pro launched in India with Dimensity 9500 SoC: Price, features and sale offers

With both projects in progress, Google is preparing a broader update to the Gemini ecosystem. The company has yet to reveal when users can expect the rollout, but the confirmation suggests that significant changes are on the way.