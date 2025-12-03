Search
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses now available in India: Check price and availability

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 11:59 am IST

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses are now available for purchase in India. Check features, camera, price and where to get it.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses are now available for purchase in India through major e-commerce platforms and retail outlets. Developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, these AI-powered glasses were first introduced globally in September as the successor to the original Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1. The second-generation model brings upgrades in battery life, camera performance, and offers a broader selection of colours and frame designs.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses go on sale in India.(Meta)
Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Smart Glasses: Price and Availability in India

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses are now available at a starting price of Rs. 39,900 in India. Interested buyers can select from three frame styles: Headliner, Skyler, and Wayfarer. The new range also includes seasonal colour options, including Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey. The glasses are available for purchase via the Ray-Ban India website and through optical and eyewear retailers across the country starting December 2. Currently, Meta has not confirmed whether the Gen 2 glasses will support prescription, sun, polarised, or Transitions lenses.

Design and Camera Upgrades

The design of the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 mirrors the first-generation model, featuring a 12MP camera and an LED light embedded in circular cutouts on both sides of the frame. The LED doubles as a recording indicator during video capture. The camera now records videos in up to 3K resolution at 30FPS, while still capturing photos at 3,024 x 4,032 pixels. Meta has also announced plans to introduce slow-motion and hyperlapse recording modes in future software updates.

Features and Battery Life

The glasses include Conversation Focus, which uses open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person users are talking to. A five-microphone array enhances noise reduction and improves clarity during calls and recordings. The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 offers improved battery performance, with up to eight hours of usage on a single charge. The charging case, which comes with the device, claims to offer an additional 48 hours of power, further extending its use throughout the day and beyond.

