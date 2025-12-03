Red Dead Redemption now on mobile phones: How to play on Android, iPhone and iPad

Rockstar Games has expanded one of its most well-known titles to a new audience by bringing Red Dead Redemption, along with the Undead Nightmare expansion, to Android and iOS devices. This release brings the Western action game to handheld screens, and gives mobile players direct access via paid downloads or, in some cases, at no extra cost through Netflix. Red Dead Redemption is now available for play on smartphones with the Undead Nightmare edition.(Rockstar Games)

Mobile users can now purchase Red Dead Redemption on Android or iOS for $39.99 (roughly Rs. 3,300). Netflix subscribers on both platforms can download and play the game without paying an additional fee. Rockstar Games has also redesigned the interface with touch-based controls and menus tailored for smaller displays, which allows players to navigate the game without physical buttons.

In this title, players step into the role of John Marston. His family has been taken by the Pinkertons, and the only way to secure their release is by tracking down members of his former gang. The story follows his path across a shrinking frontier, where he must confront old ties while trying to break away from a violent past.

Mobile Launch Adds to a Long Release Timeline

Red Dead Redemption first launched in 2010 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Over the years, it moved to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows, each time retaining its central storyline. On current PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S systems, the game supports up to 4K resolution, 60 frames per second and HDR.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version includes several modern upgrades. It supports DLSS upscaling, HDR output and high-resolution settings. Players can use mouse controls in addition to gamepads, and the gameplay targets 60 frames per second, aligning with recent console enhancements.

Red Dead Redemption: Mobile System Requirements

To run the game smoothly on handheld devices, Rockstar Games has listed specific requirements.

Android Phones and Tablets

OS: Android 14 or later

Supported chipsets: Snapdragon 888, MediaTek Dimensity 8200, Exynos 1580/2200, Tensor G2 or above

Memory: 4GB RAM or more, 16GB storage or more

Other needs: 64-bit ARM processor, Vulkan 1.2 driver, ASTC texture support

iPhones and iPads

OS: iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 or later

Supported chipsets: A13 Bionic, M1 or higher

Memory: 3GB RAM or more, 16GB storage or more

Other needs: 64-bit ARM processor

The release marks one of Rockstar’s biggest steps toward mobile gaming, which aims to offer users a full console-scale experience on portable devices.