I tested the Stuffcool Giga Max 25,000mAh power bank, and it’s not just another gadget

Stuffcool Giga Max 25000mAh power bank review: Running out of battery is one of those modern inconveniences that instantly disrupts a rhythm, whether you're travelling, working outdoors, or relying on your smartphone for payments and navigation. In moments like these, a dependable power bank becomes less of an accessory and more of a lifeline. And in a market crowded with portable chargers that promise more than they deliver, finding one that truly stands out is rare. The Stuffcool Giga Max 25,000mAh power bank is priced at Rs. 4,999 on the official website. (Ijaj Khan - HT)

Stuffcool’s latest Giga Max 25,000mAh power bank, priced at Rs. 4,999, aims to solve exactly that problem. It packs laptop-grade power into a form factor small enough to slip into a sling bag, which offers a practical option for users who carry multiple gadgets and want one charger that can handle them all. I’ve been using it for the past one-and-a-half months and have tested its ability to charge almost every device on my desk. Let’s read this detailed review to see if this compact power bank is worth your investment.

Compact Design With a Big Battery

Despite its huge 25,000mAh battery, the Stuffcool Giga Max power bank is still compact, measuring just 10.6 x 7.0 x 4.0 cm and weighing only 430 g. Its matte finish gives it a clean, sturdy feel without attracting smudges. Most importantly, with a capacity of 96.25Wh, it stays under airline cabin rules, so frequent flyers like me can carry it without concern.

In daily use, the power bank felt surprisingly portable. It stayed in my backpack most of the time, but during commutes and longer walks, it slipped easily into a sling without feeling bulky.

Built-In 100W Type-C Cable Makes a Real Difference

One of the most frustrating parts of carrying a power bank is remembering the right cable. Stuffcool cleverly avoids this issue with a built-in 100W Type-C cable tucked neatly into the body. No tangles, no extra accessories, and no need to borrow a cable at the last minute.

Because the cable supports full 100W power delivery, it can charge power-hungry devices like laptops and tablets at their maximum supported speed. I used it with an iPhone, multiple Android devices, an OnePlus Pad 3 and even a MacBook Air, all without needing any additional cables.

Smart Display and Charging Features

On the front, a TFT display offers live information including battery percentage, wattage, and charging direction. While many power banks offer only a blinking LED, having detailed, real-time data makes the Giga Max feel far more dependable, especially when using it to charge a tablet.

Real-Life Charging Tests

The power bank includes:

100W Type-C output

Separate full-speed Type-C port

18W USB-A port for older accessories

Support for PPS, which enables fast charging on devices such as Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 2.0 lineup. Stuffcool claims that the Giga Max can take most modern smartphones to 50% in about 30 minutes, and in day-to-day use, the speeds remained consistent.

OnePlus Pad 3 (12,140mAh battery)

The OnePlus Pad 3 houses a large 12,140mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC charging natively, but it drops to 40–67W under standard PD/PPS.

Results using Giga Max (PD/PPS):

0 - 30 minutes: ~35 - 45%

30 - 60 minutes: Additional 30 - 35% (total ~70–80%)

Full charge: 120 - 150 mins

The time accounts for typical power bank efficiency losses (75 - 85%), giving an effective real output of ~18–20Wh from its 96Wh rated capacity. In short, the Giga Max handles tablet charging well but, expectedly, cannot match proprietary SuperVOOC speeds.

OnePlus Nord 5

The OnePlus Nord 5 supports 80W fast charging, but similar to the Pad, it shifts to PD/PPS when using non-SuperVOOC chargers.

Results:

0 - 30 minutes: ~50%

Full charge: Around 70 - 80 mins

Observed wattage: 30 - 45W depending on usage and temperature (checked via TFT display)

In short, the charging remained stable, and heat was minimal even when used during navigation and gaming.

iPhone 17

Apple devices are far more consistent with PD charging standards, which makes them an excellent match for the Giga Max.

Results:

0 - 30 minutes: ~50 - 55%

Full charge: Around 90 - 100 minutes

Observed wattage: 25 - 27W for most of the cycle

In short, the iPhone maintained steady wattage throughout charging, which matched Stuffcool’s claim of hitting 50% in roughly half an hour.

iQOO 13 Neo

This device supports 100W fast charging with its proprietary brick, but switches to PD/PPS with third-party power banks.

Results:

0 - 30 minutes: 45 - 50%

Full charge: Approximately 80 - 95 minutes

Observed wattage: 35 - 45W on average

In short, despite lacking access to flagship fast-charging modes, the speeds stayed reliable and safe.

Performance With Multiple Devices

When two gadgets were plugged in simultaneously, the total output dropped to 15W (typical of dual-device balancing). This is expected behaviour in most compact power banks. However, the impressive part was how stable the power distribution remained, with no random dropouts or overheating.

Safety and Reliability

The Stuffcool Giga Max carries CE, RoHS and BIS certifications. Its internal protection suite includes safeguards against overheating, short circuits and power surges. Even during high-wattage laptop charging, the body remained stable and cool.

Charging the Power Bank Itself

The Stuffcool Giga Max supports:

65W fast input via the Type-C port

60W fast input through its built-in cable

A full recharge took roughly 2.5 hours with a 65W charger.

Who Should Consider It?

Students and working professionals who carry laptops and tablets daily.

Travellers who want one compact solution instead of multiple chargers.

Gamers are using devices like the Nintendo Switch or portable consoles.

Heavy smartphone users who need consistent PD charging during long days out.

Final Verdict

Stuffcool’s Giga Max 25,000mAh keeps the useful, everyday parts of a power bank front and centre, real‑world PD speeds, a smart display, built‑in cable convenience, and a size that doesn’t scream bulky. Its tests with tablets and modern phones confirm it’s not just a spec sheet; it actually performs well under normal use. For anyone who wants a single, dependable pack to cover phone, tablet, and occasional laptop or gaming device, this is one gadget you won’t leave home without.