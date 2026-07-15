Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides ₹4.15 crore cashless stroke treatment to 914 patients in 6 months
Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna has revolutionized stroke treatment by providing ₹4.15 crore in cashless support to 914 patients.
Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna has provided cashless stroke treatment worth ₹4.15 crore to 914 patients over the past six months, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA), highlighting the scheme's role in supporting patients requiring emergency neurological care.
The data showed that acute stroke and acute ischemic stroke accounted for the largest share of treated cases, while hemorrhagic stroke cases were fewer but involved higher treatment costs per patient. Acute ischemic stroke recorded 48 cases, with treatment expenditure amounting to ₹14.27 lakh.
According to the SHA, a significant portion of the expenditure went towards advanced diagnostic imaging, including CT scans and MRI, along with procedures such as tracheostomy and blood transfusions required in complex cases.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said timely treatment is crucial in stroke cases and financial constraints should not delay medical care.
"Healthcare schemes like Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna aim to ensure that patients receive timely treatment when they need it the most. In emergencies like stroke, every minute matters, and financial support can make the difference between delay and lifesaving care," he said.
Stroke occurs when blood supply to a part of the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel ruptures, leading to damage of brain cells due to oxygen deprivation. Common risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and unhealthy lifestyle habits.
Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon Dr Harman Sobti of Sobti Neuro Super Speciality Hospital and Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana, said early diagnosis and prompt intervention significantly improve recovery outcomes.
"Stroke is a medical emergency where early diagnosis and treatment can decide the patient's future. Advanced imaging, intensive monitoring and timely intervention have changed outcomes," he said, adding that people should immediately seek medical attention if they notice symptoms such as facial drooping, sudden weakness or difficulty speaking.
He also said prevention through blood pressure control, diabetes management and healthier lifestyle choices remains the most effective way to reduce stroke risk.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More