First cargo shipment to UK under FTA flagged off from Amritsar

Amritsar: The first cargo shipment to the United Kingdom under the newly implemented India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was officially flagged off from the cargo terminal at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday. The first cargo shipment under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) being flagged off from the cargo terminal at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Local exporters attended the ceremony alongside officials from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the airport’s cargo department. They observed the complete handling process from packing and scanning to aircraft loading.

Under the terms of the agreement, nearly 99% of Indian products will now enjoy zero-duty access to the UK market. This marks a major shift for sectors like ready-made garments, which previously faced steep import duties between 12% and 20% that hampered international competitiveness.

Aditya Singh Chauhan, deputy director of the DGFT, said removing these tariffs gives Indian exporters a decisive advantage that will drive volume and unlock superior business opportunities.

The inaugural tariff-free shipment out of Amritsar consisted entirely of ready-made garments. While regional trade with the UK was already established, Amritsar cargo in-charge Azad Singh highlighted that the elimination of tariffs will incentivise exporters to enter the international arena.

Beyond garments, the Amritsar hub regularly handles sports goods, engineering products, and high-demand perishable agricultural produce, including Alphonso and Kesar mangoes, baby corn, and green chillies.

Local officials remain confident the trade pact will pave the way for expansive economic growth across Punjab while structurally strengthening the broader trade relationship between India and the UK.