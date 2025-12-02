Vivo X300, X300 Pro launched in India with Dimensity 9500 SoC: Price, features and sale offers

Vivo has officially launched its flagship X300 series smartphones, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, in India. The launch comes a month after the devices debuted in China and other international markets. Both devices are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and feature a 50MP front camera. The key distinction between the two models lies in battery capacity: the Vivo X300 Pro has a 6,510mAh battery, while the X300 comes with a 6,040mAh unit. Vivo X300 and X300 Pro have been launched in India today.(Vivo)

Vivo X300 and X300 Pro: Price in India and Availability

The Vivo X300 Pro is available in a single configuration with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs. 1,09,999. The Vivo X300 comes in three variants: 12GB + 256GB for Rs. 75,999, 12GB + 512GB for Rs. 81,999, and 16GB + 512GB for Rs. 85,999. Pre-bookings are open via the Vivo India website, and sales will start on December 10. Vivo is also offering the Zeiss 2.35x telephoto extender kit separately at Rs. 18,999.

Launch Offers

Vivo is also offering introductory benefits for buyers. Interested buyers can take advantage of up to Rs. 4,000 bundle discount on offline purchases and 10 percent cashback for SBI Card and HDFC Bank users. Online buyers on Flipkart and Amazon can avail 24-month no-cost EMI options and a flat Rs. 4,000 discount.

Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and enhanced outdoor visibility.

For photography, the device includes a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS, supported by Vivo’s V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips and Zeiss colour processing. It includes a 50MP JN1 camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the Vivo X300 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16 with Vivo’s custom interface. It houses a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. It is also equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, an Action Button, a dedicated signal amplifier, a large x-axis linear motor, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and IP68 protection.

Vivo X300: Specifications

The standard Vivo X300 has the same chipset and charging speeds but a smaller 6,040mAh battery. It sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display in a compact form factor, weighing 190g and measuring 150.57 x 71.92 x 7.95mm.

For photography, it includes a 200MP Samsung HPB primary sensor, a 50MP JN1 ultrawide lens, and a 50MP LYT-602 periscope telephoto camera, along with the V3+ imaging chip. It also has a 50MP front camera and support for the Zeiss teleconverter accessory to match the Pro model.