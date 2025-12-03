Circle to Search gets new scam detection as Google rolls out new Android features

Google has introduced a new set of Android features that will reach users in the coming weeks. The update includes tools that work across devices, additions exclusive to Pixel phones running Android 16, and several accessibility improvements. One of the key rollouts is an enhancement to Circle to Search, which now helps users check whether content on the screen might be a scam. Google introduced new Android and Pixel features with safety tools, accessibility upgrades, and useful device improvements.(Google)

Circle to Search Gets Scam Detection Tool

Google has expanded Circle to Search to verify suspicious messages or prompts. When users circle the content, the feature shows an AI Overview with information about possible scam patterns and steps to stay safe. This will reduce the need to switch apps while checking the source of an unknown message.

Android is also adding new safety features across communication apps. Google has introduced Call Reason in the Phone app, which will let users tag a call as “urgent.” The receiver sees the tag during the call and in the call history if they miss it. In Google Messages, users can now leave and report group chats created by unknown numbers. Android will display an alert with group details and safety tips when a group invite arrives, and users can exit, block, and report the chat with one tap.

Google is also releasing a few general-use updates. Chrome now supports pinned tabs, letting users keep important pages fixed at the top. Emoji Kitchen is expanding its sticker options for the holiday period. Expressive Captions on supported devices include new emotion tags such as [joy] and [sadness].

Android 16 Features for Pixel Devices

Google Pixel users will receive additional Android 16 features. Notifications now use AI to summarise messages and group alerts by relevance. The updated notification organiser can silence low-priority pings to reduce interruptions. Parental Controls are also improving, giving families more options to manage screen time and app activity on children’s devices, with PIN-based access for added security.

The December update introduces a Connected Displays feature, currently in beta, which allows Pixel phones to extend their screen to an external display. Users also get new customisation tools, including custom icon shapes and automatic themed icons across apps. The improved Dark theme now works even on apps without built-in dark mode support and reduces brightness to save power.

Accessibility Improvements

Google is expanding accessibility support with Fast Pair for Bluetooth LE hearing aids. The rollout begins with Demant devices and later extends to Starkey models. Voice Access can now start with a spoken prompt to Gemini, and TalkBack users can begin dictation in Gboard with a two-finger double-tap. Mouse interactions on Android have also become easier.

Expressive Captions will appear on YouTube videos uploaded in English after October. Pixel users will also gain Guided Frame, which uses Gemini models to describe what is in the camera view.