Why Spotify Wrapped is not showing up; is 2025 wrap out? Three ways how to see it

Spotify users took to social media on Wednesday complaining that they were unable to see the Wrapped 2025. The annual recap from Spotify takes each user down a musical memory lane of what they streamed on the platform that year. The annual recap from Spotify takes each user down a musical memory lane of what they streamed on the platform that year.(X/@sparkiIls)

It has become a beloved feature which people share at the end of the year, but this time, many complained that it simply would not show up for them.

“Updated Spotify and still wrapped not showing,” one person said on X, after many commented that they were unable to see it because the phone was old and the app was out of date.

Another remarked, “SPOTIFY WRAPPED NOT SHOWING ME MY STATS FOR THE SECOND TIME IN FOUR YEARSS.” Yet another remarked, “I can’t be the only one whose Spotify wrapped is not showing right?.”

Is Spotify Wrapped 2025 out?

Yes, Spotify has begun to roll out Wrapped 2025, the company announced today. Thus, it should be available to users on the app.

How to check Spotify Wrapped 2025 - 3 quick fixes

The first way to try and check it is to update the app. This is likely to work, but if it doesn't then one can always delete the app and log back in. They will regain access to their account and a hard reloading of files might be what gets Wrapped 2025 to work on your device.

The second way is to go to the mobile site. Sometimes Wrapped 2025 might not be appearing on the app, but might be accessible via the Web Player. However, there is one downside insofar that one gets the slideshow minus the Wrapped extras.

Another way to try and get to Spotify Wrapped 2025 is by typing ‘spotify:datastories:wrapped’ or ‘2025 Wrapped’ in the Spotify search bar which one uses to look up artists or music.

Spotify Wrapped 2025 might be accessible till mid-January, going by past years. Notably, Spotify Wrapped will only be visible to users who have streamed at least 30 tracks for over 30 second each from five different artists. This holds true for free and premium account holders.