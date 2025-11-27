5 Music streaming apps that could replace your Spotify subscription

Finding the right music streaming service can shape how you enjoy your favourite songs. While Spotify dominates the market with over 696 million monthly active users, it is not the only option. Many users seek alternatives for better audio quality, exclusive content, or features that suit their listening habits. Here are five music streaming services that people turn to as alternatives to Spotify. Check out these five alternatives to Spotify to get a unique listening experience.(Pexels)

Apple Music

Apple Music offers a library of more than 100 million songs and supports lossless streaming up to 24-bit/192 kHz, higher than Spotify’s maximum. It also includes Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound. Users can access music videos, AI DJ features, and standalone apps across Android, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Exclusive offerings include karaoke, radio stations, and a dedicated classical music app. Apple Music requires a subscription, with plans ranging from $5.99 (roughly Rs. 534) for students to $16.99 (roughly Rs. 1,516) for family accounts, though a one-month trial is available.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G mobile to debut in India today: Expected features, price and more

YouTube Music

YouTube Music offers access to a wide range of songs and videos, including content not found on other platforms. While its maximum audio quality is 256 kbps, users appreciate its free access with YouTube Premium subscriptions. The platform offers personalised recommendations, playlists, and podcasts. A free plan is available with ads and limited features, while Premium plans unlock the full experience.

Also read: OpenAI brings all-in-one voice chat to ChatGPT with real-time maps and live transcripts

Amazon Music

Amazon Music integrates well for Prime members, which offers a library of 100 million songs. Prime subscribers gain access to playlists, podcasts, and the app’s “FIND” section for music discovery. For high-resolution audio and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, the Music Unlimited plan is required. Alexa integration allows users to cast music to Amazon devices, making it a convenient choice for those already in the Amazon ecosystem.

Tidal

Tidal features a free tier with limited ads and a HiFi Plus plan with Hi-Res FLAC streaming. Its Moods and Activities panels help create playlists for specific activities. Tidal also supports exclusive content through the Tidal X program and emphasises artist compensation. Its interface is user-friendly, though it lacks Spotify-style annual listening stats.

Also read: Forgot your iPhone passcode? Here’s how to unlock it safely without losing data

Deezer

Deezer offers high-quality audio through its HiFi library and FLAC support. The free version offers limited previews, while the Premium plan enables full access to HiFi audio and interactive features like Deezer Flow for personalised playlists and music trivia quizzes. Lyrics display adds to the experience, making Deezer a strong alternative to Spotify.