When does Spotify Wrapped 2025 drop? Past release dates, how to check and more

Are you excited for this year’s Spotify Wrapped? Music lovers should stay prepared as Spotify is soon expected to give an official shout-out to your playlist and preferences. Here is all you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2025. Check out when Spotify Wrapped 2025 is coming.

Spotify Wrapped 2025

Spotify recently notified its users to update the application “to experience 2025 Wrapped at its best,” USA Today reported. Spotify Wrapped is an “annual thank you to users, artists, creators and authors around the world”. It celebrates music, podcasts and audiobooks around us.

Spotify announced on December 1 on social media that this year’s Wrapped was "Coming Soon”. Spotify previously described Wrapped as a “celebration of the fans, artists, and creators”.

According to the Swedish music streaming company, Wrapped allows users "to indulge in what they love”. It documents the evolution of taste in music throughout the year.

Spotify Wrapped's previous release dates

2024: December 4

2023: November 29

2022: November 30

2021: December 1

2020: December 1

2019: December 5

2018: December 6

How to check your Spotify Wrapped for 2025

Spotify rolled out its first-ever Wrapped in 2015, called “Spotify Year in Music”. According to USA Today, the streaming service continues to track user data for Wrapped beyond October 31 every year.

Also Read: Taylor Swift unveils The Final Show trailer, featuring full TTPD set and emotional final performance

Molly Holder, senior director of product for personalisation at Spotify, said it begins collecting user data in January every year. “And it goes all the way through collecting data up until a few weeks before we launch the Wrapped product," Holder stated.

Given that Spotify follows the same format as previous years, you should be able to see your Wrapped on your account after its release. All you have to ensure is that your app is updated.

Over time, Spotify Wrapped has grown to be a popular cultural phenomenon that allows users to share their favourite music and artists of the year.

Also Read: Eurovision faces major test as countries weigh Israel's participation

FAQs:

When did Spotify roll out its first-ever Wrapped?

Spotify rolled out its first-ever Wrapped in 2015.

When did Spotify release Wrapped 2024?

Spotify released Wrapped 2024 on December 4.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

According to Spotify, Wrapped is an annual thank you to users, artists, creators and authors around the world. It celebrates music, podcasts and audiobooks.