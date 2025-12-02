Taylor Swift unveils The Final Show trailer, featuring full TTPD set and emotional final performance

Taylor Swift has dropped a new official trailer for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, which will premiere on Disney+ on December 12, reports The Rolling Stone. The Willow hitmaker expressed her gratitude to the fans in the trailer for her upcoming concert film, which celebrates the historic Eras Tour. The Final Show will release on December 12(YouTube/Disney Plus)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show trailer

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show is a farewell to Swift’s Eras Tour, which generated over $2 billion in ticket sales, per Forbes. More than 10 million fans attended 149 shows across five continents.

“We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, and we get to play one last show for you here tonight,” Taylor Swift tells the audience in the new trailer. She also performs the acoustic version of her hit track Long Live from the album Speak Now.

“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date,” the 35-year-old told her beloved Swifties.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour took place in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia/Oceania.

What to expect from The Final Show

The upcoming film contains the complete Tortured Poets Department portion of the show, which made it to the tour after the album’s release in April 2024, per Billboard. Two episodes of The End of an Era will premiere on December 12 on Disney+. New instalments will roll out in two-episode batches in subsequent weeks, per the outlet.

The Final Show is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions, marking the latest in Swift’s expanding catalogue of concert films and tour documentaries.

Taylor Swift fans across the world are more than excited to relive the magic of the Eras Tour once again.

FAQs

When will Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show release?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show will release on December 12 on Disney+.

Where can I watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show?

You can watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show on Disney+.