Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour docuseries, to include entire The Tortured Poets Department set

Ever since it was revealed that Taylor Swift announced that she was going to make a 'huge announcement' on Good Morning America amid the success of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, fans have been trying to guess what it could be. Here it is, as Taylor just dropped the announcement that a six-part docuseries, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era," will premiere on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India).

The Eras Tour docuseries

Taylor dropped the trailer on her social media accounts, and wrote in the caption, “It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

“The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @DisneyPlus,” she added.

About The Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is one for the history books which began in March 2023 in Arizona. The show was packed with an hour-long setlist that covered her entire discography. Swift did not look back as she performed across five continents and several cities while surprising the fans with something fresh in every show. She performed secret songs on piano and guitar to include songs that did not make it to the setlist. It ended on December 8 last year.

At one of the concerts, Taylor had shared, “There's a reason why this is my longest tour I've ever done. I've never played this many shows on a tour before, and it's just cause I really never wanted it to end, because you guys have made it into such a wonderful experience for all of us on stage.”

The singer added, “You've got all your traditions that you've created. Like, I wrote one line in a song that mentions 'make the friendship bracelets,' and I show up to the first show of the Eras Tour, and you guys made friendship bracelets, your trading friendship bracelets, you're making friends, and now, I feel like, friendship bracelets, you've kinda made that idea synonymous with the Eras Tour. That's a pretty wild thing you can do — and that's just one of the things.”