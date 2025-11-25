Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's moms team up to shape a 3-day Rhode Island wedding: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have yet to confirm their wedding date, but the noise around their wedding plans keeps getting louder. According to a report from The Sun, Donna Kelce and Andrea Swift have entered straight into project-manager mode, quietly stitching together what is shaping up to be one of next year’s biggest celebrity events. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding plans(Instagram/taylorswift)

Swift wants something bigger than a one-day ceremony. A full weekend - three days that would be Friday through Sunday. The goal, the report says, is to create “a unique, unforgettable memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's three-day wedding

Sources told The Sun the couple wants a slow build - a welcome gathering to start the ceremony with only their closest circle, and then a send-off brunch. No huge stadium crowds, no cameras shoved in anyone’s face. Just a tight group of people celebrating them.

And yes, the venue is exactly the one fans expected: the Rhode Island mansion sitting on the hill in Watch Hill - the same one that has been the backdrop of Fourth of July parties, countless lore-filled stories, and more than a few pop-culture references.

The place is getting dressed up for the occasion. Exterior updates, major floral work, pastel orchids, peonies, hydrangeas - the kind of details meant to turn the lawn into a soft, romantic garden rather than a celebrity zoo.

The source said, “Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers, with lush floral bushes everywhere, making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true.”

The moms running the playbook

Donna and Andrea are not just sitting in meetings. They are apparently handling the details that make or break a wedding weekend: flowers, logistics, and personal touches that only a mom thinks to add. They are building something that feels like family, not Hollywood, the report says.

The report added that a whopping $750,000 will be spent on flowers alone. They’ve reportedly put about $1.2 million into the landscaping at the Rhode Island property, bringing in extra gardeners and security to keep the updates hidden until the big day. For a couple this much in the spotlight, the intention is surprisingly grounded. Warm, private and done their way.

If things keep moving the way The Sun describes, Swift and Kelce’s wedding weekend will not just be another celebrity blowout. It could end up being the rare big event that actually feels intimate - even with the world watching from a distance.