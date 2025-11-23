Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today vs Colts? Latest from Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift looks on during the second quarter in the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.(Getty Images via AFP) Many Taylor Swift fans are wondering whether the pop star is attending the game, but as of kickoff, she had not been spotted at the stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium today, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT). Many Taylor Swift fans are wondering whether the pop star is attending the game, but as of kickoff, she had not been spotted at the stadium.

When was Swift last seen at a Chiefs game?

Swift was last publicly seen at a Chiefs game on October 27, during Kansas City’s Week 8 home matchup against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. She appeared on the ESPN broadcast in the third quarter wearing a red turtleneck. Swift was seen sitting in a suite with Brittany Mahomes while cheering for Travis Kelce during the Chiefs’ 31–24 victory.

What Taylor Swift has said about supporting Travis Kelce

Swift attended 13 Chiefs games during her first season of publicly dating Travis Kelce, even flying directly from her Tokyo concert to make it to the Super Bowl.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME when asked about appearing at games. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Regarding criticism about her presence at NFL games, Swift says it isn’t something she pays attention to.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I'm being shown 17 times or once," she added. "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."