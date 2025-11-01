Fact check: Did Erika Kirk reject Taylor Swift’s $60mn offer to join Super Bowl’s rival All-American Halftime Show?

Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk's widow, allegedly turned down pop sensation Taylor Swift's astounding $60 million offer to sing at the conservative group's forthcoming All American Halftime Show, according to a viral Facebook post. Although the assertion has sparked online political and cultural discussions, fact-checking shows that this claim is completely untrue. Erika Kirk, TPUSA, and Taylor Swift have not responded to the false reports and there is no indication of any such negotiation in reliable sources.(Getty Images via AFP)

The rumor kicked off after a Facebook page called Lab Bar claimed that Swift had offered Erika a multimillion-dollar deal to attend TPUSA's halftime show.

The post praised Kirk for “refusing to sell out to Hollywood” and characterized her alleged refusal as a “cultural stand.”

An unproven allegation became viral on the social media platform as thousands of users reposted it and left comments applauding Erika Kirk for displaying “morality and values.”

Others used the post to highlight a wider cultural gap between mainstream media and conservative movements, drawing Taylor Swift's name into the political fray.

What is the All-American Halftime Show?

In October, The Turning Point USA made an announcement about The All-American Halftime show as a religious substitute for the Super Bowl halftime, which will feature Bad Bunny this year.

As a component of TPUSA's outreach strategy, the event seeks to highlight artists that share traditional and religious beliefs.

Recently, there were also rumors that the show was canceled, however TPUSA's official website states that it is still running. Following her husband's death earlier this year, Erika Kirk spearheaded the organization's wider outreach strategy, which includes the event.

Erika Kirk has assumed a prominent position within TPUSA, conducting programs such as the campus tour called This Is the Turning Point. She recently reflected on her late husband's faith-driven goal when speaking with Vice President JD Vance at the University of Mississippi.

“Charlie always said he had no money, no connections, and no idea what he was doing, but he obeyed the Lord and built something that mattered,” she recounted while speaking at a recent campus event.