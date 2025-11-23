Aaron Rodgers injury update: Is Steelers quarterback playing against Bears today? Latest here

Aaron Rodgers' status for the upcoming game remains uncertain after a wrist injury. (Photo by Justin Berl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers faces a crucial decision regarding his participation in Sunday's game after suffering a wrist injury. Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and honorary owner of the Chicago Bears, may be facing a critical decision ahead of this weekend's game. After exiting Week 11's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a wrist injury, Rodgers was replaced by backup Mason Rudolph. Although Rodgers participated in limited practice this week, his status for Sunday's game remains uncertain, leaving fans wondering if he will take the field.

Will Aaron Rodgers play today?

Rodgers was listed as a limited participant in the Friday, November 22, practice and remains officially “questionable” for Sunday's matchup, as reported by USA Today. Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his availability, leaving the door open for him to potentially suit up for Sunday.

Tomlin said, “I thought I saw a solid effort, but it's Friday, so we still got some time.” He added, "We'll see where the weekend leads us." According to NFL Media, whether Rodgers will play on Sunday ultimately depends on a "medical decision”.

Rodgers injury update

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports that Rodgers has been eager to get back on the field and could potentially play through the injury. However, the team is weighing that against the risk of further aggravating or damaging his left wrist. There is also the possibility that any added damage could push Rodgers toward needing surgery.

The quarterback initially hurt his left wrist during the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, forcing him to sit out the entire second half while Rudolph stepped in to finish the matchup.