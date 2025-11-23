Are Starbucks workers on strike in 65 US cities amid boycott calls? Exploring Zohran Mamdani link

Starbucks strike: The union representing Starbucks employees has announced that its strike has now expanded to 65 locations across the nation, with the most recent work stoppage occurring at a store in Albany, NY. The strike comes days after New York City’s socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani urged a boycott of the coffee chain. Starbucks maintains most cafes are operational and expresses disappointment over the strike(REUTERS)

Baristas at the Starbucks located on New Scotland Avenue in the state capital of New York initiated their strike on Thursday, coinciding with the presence of senior officials from the incoming Mamdani administration who participated in a picket line outside a Starbucks in Manhattan’s Financial District.

In line with his anti-capitalist stance, Mamdani wrote on X: “Making NYC affordable means an end to unfair labor practices and a living wage for our workers. We are their partners in the fight to live in this city with dignity.”

Here's what Starbucks said on employees strike

Unionized Starbucks employees are now aiming to make it “the largest and longest” strike in the company's history. They are advising customers to avoid the stores.

Starbucks has stated that the overwhelming majority of its cafes continue to operate, expressing disappointment that Starbucks Workers United initiated the strike.

“We anticipate a bright holiday season and are eager to welcome customers to enjoy their favorite holiday beverage and sit and stay in one of our 17,000 locations across the US,” Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson told The Guardian.

Why are employees at Starbucks on strike?

Baristas who are union members at Starbucks have initiated a strike since November 13. Currently, over 2,000 employees are participating in the picket line across 65 cities in the United States.

This indefinite strike, which addresses unfair labor practices, commenced on Starbucks' “red cup day,” an event that traditionally marks the beginning of the profitable holiday sales period for the coffee company.

In recent months, talks on the first union contract for Starbucks workers in the US have failed, with both sides blaming each other.

Starbucks Workers United has also submitted numerous unfair labor practice complaints to the National Labor Relations Board during its organizing efforts, including one in December, which claims that the company has not engaged in good faith negotiations and has compromised the union's representative status.

“I want Starbucks to succeed. My livelihood depends on it,” Dachi Spoltore, a striking barista from Pittsburgh, told The Guardian. “We’re risking a lot: our jobs, our livelihoods, our economic security. This might be a game to Starbucks, but it isn’t a game for us.”

Starbucks sees 1 pc growth in in seven quarters

Starbucks announced in October that it witnessed a surge in sales for the first time in seven quarters, which was only a 1% increase.

The firm has been impacted by a dramatic hike in coffee prices and a decline in demand. It shares have dropped 10% this year so far.

As part of an internal strategy known as “Back to Starbucks,” CEO Brian Niccol has promised to turn around the company's fortunes with massive layoffs and shop closures.