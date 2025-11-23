Is D4vd now refusing to cooperate in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case? Fresh update here

D4vd is reportedly “not cooperating” with investigators in the case concerning the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl whose remains were discovered in the singer's vehicle in September 2025. d4vd is reportedly not cooperating with investigators regarding the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were found in his vehicle. (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

According to PEOPLE, an exclusive source from the police told the outlet that the 20-year-old musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is “not cooperating” with the investigation and has not engaged with authorities since the outset. Furthermore, the source states that the police have yet to conduct an interview with the singer, and there remains ambiguity regarding the specific crimes that d4vd and his associates may have allegedly perpetrated.

Is D4vd a suspect?

Additionally, the source mentions that while d4vd has been named a suspect in Rivas' death, the probe is still in progress. It is also highlighted that the final determination of the cause of death by the Los Angeles medical examiner, along with the toxicology report, is still awaited, and no potential charges or arrests can be made until further information is obtained.

“We are working to determine if her death was a murder or something else,” a police source told PEOPLE, adding that precise time of Rivas' death is still unknown to the authorities.

“Springtime is the closest we’ve come to determining the time of her death. Not before then,” the source added.

Earlier, the singer's agent informed NBC Los Angeles that his client was “fully cooperating” with law enforcement.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez case: All we know

Rivas' remains were found on September 8, inside the trunk of d4vd's impounded Tesla, just one day after she turned fifteen. The vehicle had been left in the Hollywood Hills for almost a month, during which neighbors had reported a terrible odor before the police took action. Officers discovered the teenager wrapped in a plastic bag upon opening the car, and her body was reportedly in an advanced state of decomposition.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has classified her cause and manner of death as “deferred,” with toxicology results and final conclusions still awaited. In the absence of these findings, law enforcement is unable to file charges; however, detectives are approaching this situation as a homicide investigation.