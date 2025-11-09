Google Nest app down? Hundreds report facing issues; San Francisco, Los Angeles among areas affected

Google Nest app on Saturday appeared to have some problems with numerous users reporting issues. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 900 people who were facing troubles with the app. The Nest app allows one to control and manage Google Nest devices including thermostats, alarms, cameras, from a smartphone or tablet. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The Nest app allows one to control and manage Google Nest devices including thermostats, alarms, cameras, from a smartphone or tablet. Nearly 61% of the people reported issues with the app, and the Downdetector map indicated that problems were more focused in places like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix on the West Coast, and Washington and Chicago on the East Coast.

Downdetector noted that users had been reporting issues with Google Nest since 3:53 pm EST.

Several people vented their frustrations in the comment section of the Downdetector page, as the troubles continued to persist.

What users are saying about Google Nest

One person commented “Nest app not working NJ,” while another noted it was not working for them in Chicago. Yet another person said “nest app not working can't log in thru chrome. Central Florida.”

However, the problem does not seem to be restricted to the US. Many across the pond, in the UK, also reported facing issues with the Nest app. “Mine's down, in london,” one person commented. Another person added, “@googlenesthelp hey Google. I cannot connect The Nest app. despite your site claiming there is no issues, there are widespread reports in the UK that its down. I have a gen3 thermostat, and 2 smoke alarms i cannot access. Noted the home app also hasnt recorded any activity today.” They shared a screenshot of the issue as well.

There has been no word from the support team yet about ongoing issues with Google Nest. While the current issue seems to be on part of Google Nest, there are some common ways to try and fix things if there are troubles connecting to the service. One should check for general network issues and outages, and then troubleshoot the specific device.