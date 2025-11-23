Who is Tatiana Schlossberg? JFK’s granddaughter reveals terminal cancer diagnosis, says she has less than a year to live

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, on Saturday revealed that she is suffering from terminal cancer. In an essay published in “The New Yorker,” she mentioned that one of her physicians stated she may have approximately one more year to live. Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy, disclosed her terminal cancer diagnosis.(X@DougWahl1)

Who is Tatiana Schlossberg?

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, disclosed that she received a diagnosis in May 2024 at the age of 34. This occurred after her doctor observed an elevated white blood cell count following the birth of her second child. It was determined that she had acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation, typically found in older individuals, as she noted.

Schlossberg, who is an environmental journalist, shared that she has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants. The first transplant utilized cells from her sister, while the second was from an unrelated donor. She has also taken part in clinical trials. In the most recent trial, she recounted that her doctor informed her, “he could keep me alive for a year, maybe.”

Tatiana Schlossberg's family: All on husband, kids

Schlossberg is the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. She has two siblings: Jack Schlossberg, who is campaigning for Congress, and Rose Kennedy Schlossberg.

She earned her master's degree in US history from Yale University, following her graduation from the University of Oxford. She is married to Dr. George Moran, who is a physician at Columbia University. The duo have a son who is 3 years old and a daughter who is 1 year old.

Schlossberg is presently undergoing treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital located in New York City. She expressed her feelings of guilt regarding the additional tragedy she has contributed to her family's history, stating, “For my whole life, I have tried to be good… Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”

Maria Shriver, Kennedy's cousin, urged folks to read Schlossberg's tale on social media on Saturday, claiming it illustrates the challenges that “a beautiful writer, journalist, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend” has faced over the past 18 months.

Tatiana Schlossberg hits out at RFK Jr.

Schlossberg further observed that her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., was prominent on the national stage, initially campaigning for the presidency and subsequently serving as President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services. She expressed concern that his policies could negatively impact cancer patients like her.

“As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers,” she mentioned in the essay, released on the 62nd anniversary of Kennedy's assassination.