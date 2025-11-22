Usha Vance, along with US First Lady Melania Trump, visited Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina on Friday. One thing that caught attention of social media was absence of Usha's wedding ring. Amid the buzz, the US Second Lady's team promptly refuted the speculations, stating that she “forgets the ring sometimes.” Usha Vance joined Melania Trump at Camp Lejeune, but her missing wedding ring raised eyebrows. Her spokesperson dismissed concerns, explaining she sometimes forgets it. (AFP FILE)

Vice President JD Vance recently expressed his desire for Usha to convert to Christianity from Hinduism in the near future. Additionally, rumors circulated after Erika Kirk, the widow of the late influencer Charlie Kirk, was seen at an event sharing a hug with JD Vance, leading to bizarre chemistry claims between the two.

Meanwhile, several Democrat influencers were quick to react to the speculations. Adam Parkhomenko remarked, “Interesting. Usha Vance without a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.” Richard Angwin stated, “Usha Vance ditching the ring while posing with Melania screams, 'I'm just here for the photo op, not the marriage.'”

Usha Vance spokesperson reacts to ring rumors

Usha Vance's representative denied the rumors, stating that she “is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

“A spokeswoman for@SLOTUS is pushing back on speculation about her and the @VP's marriage after she was spotted this week not wearing her wedding ring. Usha Vance is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes,” the spokeswoman told @dcexaminer,” Naomi Lim wrote on X.

Reacting to her spokesperson's statement, one person backed the Second Lady saying, “Excellent response. I don't wear my wedding ring at all at home due to all the chores. Sometimes I forget to put it back on before going out.”

“My wife rarely wears hers. 48 years & still going strong,” a second user said.

Melania and Usha spent the day interacting with kids, teachers, military families, and service members from both Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in North Carolina. The First and Second Ladies thanked the soldiers and their families for their tenacity and fortitude.