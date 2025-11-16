JD Vance's 2021 post asking why govt. would keep ‘Epstein’s clients secret’ resurfaces, Ro Khanna says we'll ‘find out’

A December 2021 X post by JD Vance, in which he asked why the US government would want to keep “Epstein’s clients” a secret, has resurfaced after more than 20,000 pages of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails and other messages were released by a congressional committee on November 12. The late sex offender insulted Donald Trump several times in the emails, and even hinted that he had damaging information on Trump. JD Vance's 2021 post asking why govt. would keep ‘Epstein’s clients secret’ resurfaces (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)(AP)

Vance’s post, shared by Rep. Ro Khanna, has also resurfaced at a time when the US Congress is bracing for a vote that could force the release of several files related to Epstein. Trump said in a Truth Social post that the Democrats brought up the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” to “deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”

JD Vance’s old post resurfaces

Vance shared a post about the decision to keep Ghislaine Maxwell’s little black book a secret, writing in a December 30, 2021, post, “What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…”

He added, “If you’re a journalist and you’re not asking questions about this case you should be ashamed of yourself. What purpose do you even serve? I’m sure there’s a middle class teenager somewhere who could use some harassing right now but maybe try to do your job once in a while.”

Sharing Vance’s old post, Khanna wrote on November 13, “We’re about to find out.”

The vote now looms, with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, telling CNN, “If we are somehow able to get two-thirds vote here in the House, [that] puts a lot of pressure on the Senate, and also, if the Senate does pass it, that’s a very serious step for the president.”

Trump said on social media that only a “very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.” He added, “The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”